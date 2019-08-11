|
VANNETT, William S. Of Middleboro, formerly of Peabody, by accident, Aug. 9. Beloved husband & best friend of Kim (Arsenault). Loving and proud father of Scott D. of Bourne and the late Laura C. Loving son of the late Florence Vannett and the late David Vannett & his wife Dee. Brother of Kirk & his wife Donna of Peabody, Allen & his longtime companion Marlene Kennedy of Salem, Arleen Harvey of CA, and the late Douglas. Son-in-law of Al and Joan Arsenault of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Robert Arsenault of Peabody, Mark Arsenault, and Kellie Fallon & her husband Tom, all of Burlington. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4-7:30 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to , , One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114, www. massri.wish.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019