Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM VANNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM S. VANNETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM S. VANNETT Obituary
VANNETT, William S. Of Middleboro, formerly of Peabody, by accident, Aug. 9. Beloved husband & best friend of Kim (Arsenault). Loving and proud father of Scott D. of Bourne and the late Laura C. Loving son of the late Florence Vannett and the late David Vannett & his wife Dee. Brother of Kirk & his wife Donna of Peabody, Allen & his longtime companion Marlene Kennedy of Salem, Arleen Harvey of CA, and the late Douglas. Son-in-law of Al and Joan Arsenault of Burlington. Brother-in-law of Robert Arsenault of Peabody, Mark Arsenault, and Kellie Fallon & her husband Tom, all of Burlington. Bill is also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 4-7:30 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to , , One Bulfinch Place, 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02114, www. massri.wish.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now