VARIAN, William S. (Liam) January 16, 1938 - November 18, 2020. It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of William (Liam) Varian, loving husband, a cherished father, a grandfather and great-grandfather. Born January 16, 1938 in Cork City, Ireland to Henry and Elizabeth (Spriggs) Varian who predeceased him. Liam had many talents, a mason by trade, a contractor in Boston and Naples, was Building Commissioner for the town of Westwood, MA, and a restaurant owner (Village Coach House, Brookline, MA) also two times Past Commodore of the Naples Cruise Club. Liam was a friend of Bill W for over 49 years. Liam is survived by his wife Marie Elena (Reynolds) Varian, his son Wm J. Varian and his wife Jane, his daughter Maura Elizabeth (Varian) Cevallos and her husband Dario, and his brother James Bernard Varian and his wife Susan of Malden, MA. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Mark Cevallos (CA), Natasha, Matthew, and Timothy Cevallos, Catie Beth and Patrick Varian, all of Naples; two step granddaughters, Meehan Donovan (CA) and Eavan Donovan (NY), and two great-grandchildren, Leah and Xaiver Cevallos (CA). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters Ellen McCarthy and Maura Cronin and brothers Henry and Dennis Varian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Drive, Naples, at 11 AM, followed by a luncheon at The Naples Sailing and Yacht Club, 896 Riverpoint Dr., Naples. All are welcome. Burial will be at sea on Monday, December 7, 2020 beginning at 10AM at Marker 22 Naples Bay. RIP True and Faithful Servant. Online condolences at www.fullernaples.com
