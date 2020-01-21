Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
615 East Fourth St.
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SHAUGHNESSY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM SHAUGHNESSY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM SHAUGHNESSY Obituary
SHAUGHNESSY, William Of South Boston, suddenly, at home on January 17, 2020. Devoted son of Helen (Bailey) Shaughnessy and the late Joseph A. Shaughnessy. Beloved father of William Delaiarro of Whitman, Jennifer Shaughnessy of New Bedford and Megan Durgin of Taunton. Dear brother of Joseph B. Shaughnessy and his wife Dianne of Hyde Park, Cindy Shinners and her husband John of Marathon, Florida, Margaret Lynch and her husband Congressman Stephen Lynch of South Boston, and the late Arnold, Jacqlyn and Edward Shaughnessy. Papa to Owen Delaiarro, Jordan Linhares, Colby and Coraline Piper. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Billy was a proud employee of the Boston Housing Authority and was the resident custodian at Msgr Powers Apartments in his hometown of South Boston, where he was beloved by the residents and staff. Visiting Hours in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Friday, January 24th from 4 - 8PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St., South Boston on Saturday, January 25th at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help fund the Colin's Courtyard Project at 120 L Street. Checks may be made payable to the Boston Housing Authority with "Colin's Courtyard Project" in the memo line, and mailed to the Boston Housing Authority, Monsignor Powers Development, 120 L Street, South Boston, MA 02127.

View the online memorial for William SHAUGHNESSY
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -