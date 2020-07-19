|
SILVA, William "Bill" Of Medford, July 17. He was 92 years old. Beloved husband of Theresa A. (Dunderdale) Silva. Devoted father of Terry Ann Silva of Haverhill, Lynda Byrne and her husband John of Medford, his twin daughters, Ann Marie Connors and her husband Bob of Medford and Marie Elena Tirone and her husband Vincent of Woburn and William Silva of Medford. He was the adored grandfather of Kenneth and Michelle Luongo, Sean and Shannon Byrne, Robert and Alexa Connors, Christopher and Stephanie Silva and Jenna Tirone. Loving great-grandfather of Giavanna, Dante and Mariella. Dear brother of Joseph, Irene and the late Richard Silva. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. Funeral arrangements are from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. To leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on July 20, 2020