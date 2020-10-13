WILLIAM SOLIS

SOLIS, William Age 62, died suddenly in his home in Plymouth on October 11, 2020.
He was the beloved husband of Donna (Crosby) Solis and loving father of Nicholas Crosby and his fianc? Erin Murphy of Plymouth and Billi Solis-O'Brien of Bridgewater. He was also the doting grandfather to James Spinale, Oliver Crosby, and Lucy Solis-O'Brien.
Born on December 5, 1957, in San Jos?, Costa Rica to the late Melba an d Jos? Solis, William was the jokester of the family and will be greatly missed by his sisters Marta Solis of Hyde Park and Yamilett Solis of Dedham, and brothers Ronald Solis and his wife Emilia of Marshfield and Jimmy Solis of Boston. The many stories they have of pranks William played on their late brother Pep? Solis are a great source of comfort.
He will be remembered as the life of the party to his numerous nieces and nephews and is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins in his native Costa Rica.
William will always be remembered as a man who could befriend anyone. Whether it was a rival on the tennis court or a stranger in line, William was always making people smile and is leaving behind a large network of friends who will miss him dearly.
William was an incredibly hard worker, driving trucks for most of his life. He was always willing to go the extra mile to make sure his family could live comfortably and did so happily and with pride. He cherished every minute he spent with his wife and built a beautiful life with her that brought him so much joy. Since becoming a grandfather, William loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was at his best when coaching James in football, snuggling in for his weekly movie with Oliver (Predator being a favorite), or riding bikes and crafting with Lucy. An avid golfer, he spent hours on the course challenging his friends in a round of golf, his favorite rival being his son. William loved learning and was always excited to talk to his daughter about books they were reading, history, and science. He took pride in his home and could often be found doing yard work and tackling home improvement projects with his favorite helper and mother-in-law, Christine. For the two of them, no project was too big. He loved music and was always looking for a reason to dance. William loved telling stories, and all who knew him will greatly miss his tall tales and the gleam he got in his eye when he had a good story that could make you laugh.
A visitation will be held at the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 619 State Rd., PLYMOUTH (Manomet), on Thursday, October 15th, from 2:00 pm till 5:30 pm. Followed by a service in the funeral home at 5:30 pm. Donations in Williams's memory may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation, 12650 Riverside Dr., Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607, www.myeloma.org
. For more info and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com