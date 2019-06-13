|
KOSS, William Solon "Bill" Age 63, died after a long illness on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He is survived by his mother Bacia Koss, brother Matthew (Betsy) Koss, sister Marya (Rusty) Tenney, and nieces Savannah Tenney, Freddi Koss, and Laura Tenney. He was preceded in death by his father Fred Koss, and sister Elizabeth Koss. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilson Chapel in Newton Centre, MA.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019