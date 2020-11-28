STICKNEY, William "Bill" Age 88, of Holliston, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He is survived by his best friend and wife of 41 years, Sylvia (Cooney) Stickney, his daughter Susan McSweeney Campbell, her husband Thomas Campbell and their son, Bill's grandson, Derek. He is also survived by five children from a previous marriage and many treasured nieces and nephews as well as countless friends in Holliston and beyond. Services are private. Read the full obituary at www.chesmorefuneralhome.com View the online memorial for William "Bill" STICKNEY