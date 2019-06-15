|
|
SWIDER, William "Bill" Of Bedford, died June 12, 2019. Bill is survived by his wife, Eileen, his children, Sarah (and Marc Kramer), Michael (and Natalya Swider), Karen (and Dan Lyons), Stacy (and Chris Schalick) and Gregory, his grandchildren, Natalie, Ethan, Mason, Mara, Noelle, Victoria, and Anna, along with his brother, Theodore Swider and his cousins Leona Connor and Kathy Sack. The family invites you to share your memories at Bill's wake at Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, on Friday, June 21. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston 02118. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for William "Bill" SWIDER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019