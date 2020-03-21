|
Clarke, William T. Age 77, of Marlborough, March 17, 2020. Son of the late William T. and Gertrude (Jones) Clarke. Husband of Janice (Gray) Clarke of Marlborough. Father of Marilyn (Clarke) Kuhn and her husband Philip of Maynard. Grandfather of Leslie, Stephen and Nicholas Kuhn. Brother of Donna Clarke and Janice Brassil. Brother-in-law of Barbara Brogan and Carol Oates. Cousin of Judy Powers. Services for Bill will be private. For complete obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020