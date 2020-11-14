DAILEY, William T. Of Abington, son of the late Joseph F. and Elizabeth M. Dailey, and husband of the late Patricia A. Dailey, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA, on October 14, 1942. He had four siblings, the late Louise Costello of Whitman, Jack Dailey of Tewksbury, MA, the late Anna Alarcon of Santiago, Chile, and Jean Grabau of Milton, MA. Loving father to his three children, Megan Johnson and her husband Rob of St. Petersburg, FL, the late Joseph Dailey of Abington, MA, and Andrew Dailey and his wife Michelle of Hanover, MA. He is affectionately known to some of his family as "BD." He adored his six grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Johnson, and Ashlyn, Julia, Joseph and Claire Dailey. He attended BC High followed by Wentworth and Northeastern, graduating with an engineering degree. He worked at and retired from Boston Edison with a time during which he owned and ran his own garage in Hanson, MA. He was an avid antique car lover. He bought his first car with his brother, Jack, before either one of them could drive. He also owned many different antique cars over the years. He passed his love of cars onto his grandchildren, often taking them to car shows and working with them in his garage. He enjoyed reading historical books, drawing and watching sports were among his favorite pastimes. A Wake will be held Monday evening, November 16, 2020, from 4-6pm, at Quealy & Son Funeral Home in ABINGTON, MA. Please sign our online guestbook: