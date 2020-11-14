1/
WILLIAM T. DAILEY
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DAILEY, William T. Of Abington, son of the late Joseph F. and Elizabeth M. Dailey, and husband of the late Patricia A. Dailey, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was born in Boston, MA, on October 14, 1942. He had four siblings, the late Louise Costello of Whitman, Jack Dailey of Tewksbury, MA, the late Anna Alarcon of Santiago, Chile, and Jean Grabau of Milton, MA. Loving father to his three children, Megan Johnson and her husband Rob of St. Petersburg, FL, the late Joseph Dailey of Abington, MA, and Andrew Dailey and his wife Michelle of Hanover, MA. He is affectionately known to some of his family as "BD." He adored his six grandchildren, Nathan and Zachary Johnson, and Ashlyn, Julia, Joseph and Claire Dailey. He attended BC High followed by Wentworth and Northeastern, graduating with an engineering degree. He worked at and retired from Boston Edison with a time during which he owned and ran his own garage in Hanson, MA. He was an avid antique car lover. He bought his first car with his brother, Jack, before either one of them could drive. He also owned many different antique cars over the years. He passed his love of cars onto his grandchildren, often taking them to car shows and working with them in his garage. He enjoyed reading historical books, drawing and watching sports were among his favorite pastimes. A Wake will be held Monday evening, November 16, 2020, from 4-6pm, at Quealy & Son Funeral Home in ABINGTON, MA. Please sign our online guestbook:

www.quealyandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Quealy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. Two yrs ago when I visited we had such a nice time with Peggy and Jack. I remember when I sent him the coffee cup "Proud to be a Dailey". He called me laughing and said he loved it. Looking back I'm so glad I did that for him and made him happy. With love to Jean, Jack, Meeghan and Andrew. He was quite a guy and I loved him.
Cousin Patsy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved