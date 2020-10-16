1/1
WILLIAM T. "BILL" LANG
1949 - 2020-10-09
LANG, William T. "Bill" Age 71, of Brighton, MA, passed away October 9 after a long illness. He leaves behind his devoted son, William J. Lang of Boston, as well as siblings David Lang, Beverly Edwards, Ronald Lang, and Kathy Lang. Very proud uncle of many nephews and nieces. He attended Boston Technical High School, where he excelled in academics as well as a member of their hockey team all four years. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he was sent to fight as a front line machine gunner in the Vietnam war shortly after training. He served 18 months in Vietnam, earning two Purple Hearts for bullet wounds sustained in battle. Mr. Lang was a Boston Police officer/detective for 25 years. He is credited with numerous accolades for his work in various units throughout his career, where he retired at the rank of Commander. Mr. Lang will be sorely missed by those who loved him. Visiting Hours: Private burial.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
