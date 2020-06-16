Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WILLIAM T. O'REILLY

WILLIAM T. O'REILLY Obituary
O'REILLY, William T. Of Waltham, June 15, 2020. Son of the late Thomas W., Sr. and Catherine E. (Gallgaher) O'Reilly. Brother of Ellen Kelly (Edmund) of Lee, Joanne DeProfio (Michael) of Bluffton, SC, Suzanne DiBona (Bruno) of Newton, Patrick O'Reilly (Cheryl) of Laconia, NH, John J. O'Reilly, Margaret Gentile, both of Waltham, Richard O'Reilly of Laconia, NH, James O'Reilly of Waltham and the late Mary Wade, Thomas O'Reilly, Jr. and Catherine Bevington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Calling Hours for Bill will be held in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Thursday, June 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. [Those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions are welcome to visit from 4 to 5 p.m. and others from 5 to 7 p.m.] His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
