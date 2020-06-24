|
RILEY, William T. "Bill" Age 93, of Marlborough and formerly of Framingham, MA and North Conway, NH, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at The Reservoir Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Marlborough, MA. He was the son of the late William and May (Gillis) Riley and longtime companion of Anne Baker. Bill graduated from Boston English High in 1944, volunteered for the US Navy during WWII and served on the aircraft carrier Franklin D. Roosevelt. He subsequently graduated from Boston College, attending evenings while working at AT&T and helping to raise his family in Framingham. Bill was an avid skier, and was the ultimate instructor and ambassador at Cranmore Mountain, North Conway for many years. Bill also volunteered as a crisis counselor for the Conway, NH Domestic Violence Program. Always a happy guy, Bill and Anne were active members of the North Conway community for many years, until they returned to MA in 2014. His love of the outdoors extended to hiking and sailing; Bill sailed his small performance catamaran for decades on Province Lake, NH. Besides Anne, he is survived by his sons; William Riley of Natick, MA and Robert Riley of Alexandria, VA, his daughters; Riles Riley of Portland, OR, Deborah Brancato and her husband Tom of Grand Falls, MI and Kathleen Riley of Wrenthem, MA and his grandchildren Meghan Leary of Boston, Shannon Riley of San Francisco and Aiden Proctor-Riley of Wrentham. William was predeceased by his sisters Pauline Shea and Agnes Smith, and by his former wife Lillian C (Higgins) Riley. Funeral Services will be private and under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., MARLBOROUGH, MA. Donations may be sent to , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2020