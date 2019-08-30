Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WAPLE, William T. Of Saugus, age 71, August 27th. Loving father of William T. Waple, Jr., Timothy Waple, & Sean Waple. Cherished grandfather of William T. III & Gabriel. Dear brother of Robert Waple, Edward Waple, James Waple, Linda Waple, & the late Burt Waple. Late U.S. Navy Vet of the Vietnam War. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
