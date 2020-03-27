|
NURNEY, William Thierry William T. Nurney Dies at 95 Died on Sunday, March 22nd, at the age of 95. Bill was a WWII veteran, is survived by his sons David (and wife Margy), Michael, Steven (and wife Mary Jo), Peter (and wife Nanea), and grandchildren Wesley, Benjamin, and Luke. Bill was loved by his family and friends and was happy and grateful for his life, as much in his final years as ever. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020