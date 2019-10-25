|
|
HAMLEN, William Thorndike 1924-2019 Beloved husband of Lynn and father of William T. Hamlen, Jr. and Anna Hamlen Lyttle, died at home on October 16, in Freeport, Maine.
Born in Boston in 1924 to Joseph and Martha Hamlen, Bill attended St. Marks School and Harvard College. He left college to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II and returned to graduate in 1947. Bill later received an MBA from the Harvard Business School. An outstanding athlete, Bill played hockey and baseball while at Harvard, and during his senior year was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers to catch for their Nova Scotia farm team.
A great-grandson of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, Bill bore a striking resemblance to the General, whose St. Gaudens statue stands in Grand Army Plaza at the entrance to Central Park in New York City.
Bill worked for IBM for 45 years and lived with his family in Darien, CT and North Haven, ME, before moving to Freeport.
Bill Hamlen was a gentleman who lived a long and well-loved life. He will be laid to rest alongside his mother, father, and brothers Joe, John and Paul, at a private family Service in Portland, Maine.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019