Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
(207) 846-4011
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM HAMLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM THORNDIKE HAMLEN


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM THORNDIKE HAMLEN Obituary
HAMLEN, William Thorndike 1924-2019 Beloved husband of Lynn and father of William T. Hamlen, Jr. and Anna Hamlen Lyttle, died at home on October 16, in Freeport, Maine.

Born in Boston in 1924 to Joseph and Martha Hamlen, Bill attended St. Marks School and Harvard College. He left college to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II and returned to graduate in 1947. Bill later received an MBA from the Harvard Business School. An outstanding athlete, Bill played hockey and baseball while at Harvard, and during his senior year was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers to catch for their Nova Scotia farm team.

A great-grandson of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman, Bill bore a striking resemblance to the General, whose St. Gaudens statue stands in Grand Army Plaza at the entrance to Central Park in New York City.

Bill worked for IBM for 45 years and lived with his family in Darien, CT and North Haven, ME, before moving to Freeport.

Bill Hamlen was a gentleman who lived a long and well-loved life. He will be laid to rest alongside his mother, father, and brothers Joe, John and Paul, at a private family Service in Portland, Maine.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now