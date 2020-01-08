Boston Globe Obituaries
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 477-4025
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:15 AM
Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes
74 Algonquin Ave
Mashpee, MA 02649
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
WILLIAM URDA Obituary
URDA, William Age 79, of Mashpee, formerly of Acton, passed away peacefully at Falmouth Hospital on January 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Judi Urda.

Bill graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Boston University. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 to 1964. He worked as a medical technologist for National Laboratories in Lexington and at Medford Medical Labs for many years until his retirement. He loved the outdoors and nature and was an active member of the Southport community. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his wife Judi, Bill is survived by his two children: Julie Urda of Boston and William Urda and wife Keiko Inoue of Hanoi, Vietnam; four step children: John Ash and wife Nichole of Kingston, NH, Julie Gillis and husband Chris of Lancaster, MA, Jodie Herlihy and husband Sean of Chelmsford, and Jason Ash of Charlestown; his sister Florence Zielinski of Honesdale, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Bill had nine grandchildren: Nikolai, Daichi, Brady, Nolan, Elizabeth, Brandon, Andrew, Conner, and Tyler, and one great-grandchild, Audrey. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Urda.

A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte. 151), MASHPEE, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 11:15am. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, in Bourne, at 12:45pm. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 10, 2020
