Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius of Loyola Church
28 Commonwealth Ave.
Chestnut Hill, MA
WILLIAM V. "BILL" BUCCELLA

WILLIAM V. "BILL" BUCCELLA Obituary
BUCCELLA, William V. "Bill" Of Chestnut Hill, formerly of Buffalo, NY, & Brooklyn Heights, NY. February 15, 2020. Age 76. Beloved wife of Molly A. (O'Shea) Buccella. Loving father of Mark B. Buccella & his wife Erika Lee of Minneapolis, Jennifer B. Evans & her husband Phil of Newton, and Peter J. Buccella & his wife Abigail of Newton. Dear brother of Kathryn Morgan & Lucinda Buccella, both of Buffalo, NY and James Buccella of Ravena, NY. Loving grandfather of Benjamin & William Lee Buccella, Zachary & Amelia Evans, and William & John Buccella. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 19th in St. Ignatius of Loyola Church, 28 Commonwealth Ave., Chestnut Hill, MA at 11 AM. Relatives & friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Newton Cemetery. US Navy Veteran, Vietnam. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name may be made to Brigham & Women's Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit (The Stork Fund), Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or at give.brighamandwomens.org/stork-fund/ Burke-Blackington Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
