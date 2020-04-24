Home

WILLIAM V. MERCURIO


1937 - 2020
MERCURIO, William V. Age 82, of North Andover, U.S. Navy Veteran, retired Manager for Raytheon Corp., and longtime member of Andover Country Club, passed away at home on April 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Earle-Lian. Father of William Mercurio of Wakefield, and the late Janice Hastings and Stephen Mercurio. Step-father of Ja-An Lian of Methuen, and May An Lian of Haverhill. Loving grandfather of Nicole Mercurio, Matthew Mercurio, and Stephen Mercurio. Also Liliana Cunha, Charley and Liam Sheehan. Former husband of the late Ann Mercurio. Half-brother of Patricia Pike of Lynnfield. At his request, there are no services. Those who wish may make a donation in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
