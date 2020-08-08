Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for WILLIAM YAKUBOWICZ
WILLIAM V. YAKUBOWICZ

WILLIAM V. YAKUBOWICZ Obituary
YAKUBOWICZ, William V. Of South Boston, passed away suddenly but peacefully on August 6, 2020. Loving eldest son of the late June C (Greeley) and William S. Yakubowicz. Loving brother of Elaine Spileos and her husband Nick of South Weymouth, Paula McDermott and her husband Paul of East Bridgewater, Heidi Yakubowicz of Milton, Gretchen Yakubowicz of Needham and the late Martin "Marty" Yakubowicz. He is survived by his nieces and nephews that he adored and lovingly nicknamed as Chickie, Nicko, My Friend, Hunny, Stinky, Boopsie and great-nephew Fudgie. Also survived by his beloved godson Michael Spry, his devoted cousin Paul Greeley, his aunts, uncle and many cousins. Billie worked for the Gavin House in South Boston and Priority Parking for the last 10 years. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. He was happiest spending time with his sisters, nieces and nephews who he supported, admired and adored. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON on Monday, August 10th from 4-7 pm. Prayer Service in the funeral home on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 am with interment immediately following at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., Dorchester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Billie may be made to the Gavin Foundation, 675 East Fourth Street, South Boston, MA 02127.

View the online memorial for William V. YAKUBOWICZ
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
