HAIBLE, William W. Harvard '68, US Navy Veteran, Vintage Ferrari Specialist, 73 Passed away June 20 in Topsham, Maine after a long illness. Born November 28, 1946 to Alice and William Haible of Lexington, MA, he attended Lexington schools, The Cambridge School of Weston, Harvard University and Univ. California Berkeley. He served in the US Navy from 1968-1973 and then in the reserves. Will acquired a Master's degree in Geology from UCB and worked on land-use planning in the Jackson Hole, WY region before opening his own business maintaining, restoring and tuning vintage Ferraris. He lived in Berkeley for 47 years before returning to Maine to be near family. He is survived by his brothers Spike Haible and wife Amy, John Haible and wife Anna Giacoma, and Paul Haible. He leaves three nieces; Ali Haible, Renault Haible and Giulia Haible. A private Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to any of these organizations committed to Maine's environment and land preservation; Maine Coast Heritage Trust, The Nature Conservancy Maine Chapter, Vinalhaven Land Trust, Natural Resources Council of Maine and Maine Farmland Trust.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020