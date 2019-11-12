Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM W. POTTER


1928 - 2019
WILLIAM W. POTTER Obituary
POTTER, William W. Of Wakefield, Nov. 10, 2019, at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Helen (Truslow) Potter with whom he shared 57 years of marriage. Loving brother of Barbara Frederick and her late husband James of Melrose, the late Kenneth Potter and his surviving wife Dolly, and the late Bette Steven and her late husband George. Also survived by Helen's children, Peggy Allen of VA, the late Billy Jean Jones, the late Betty Bunch, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private Services will be held. Interment at Riverview Cemetery in Waynesboro, VA. Gifts in William's memory may be made to E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bedford, MA 01730 or the -Boston, Development Office, 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For online tribute, RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
