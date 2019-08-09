Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM "BILL" WALTER

WILLIAM "BILL" WALTER Obituary
WALTER, William "Bill" Of Westwood, July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Renate Elizabeth (Hampe) Walter, and dear father of Kristi Elizabeth Sinkus of New Bedford, and Erika Louise O'Sullivan of East Bridgewater. Dear brother of Henry Walter. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held Sun., Sept.15, 2019, at The Boylston Schul-Verein in Walpole, MA (8 County St/Route 109), from 1-4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Boylston Schul-Verein, 8 County Street, Walpole, MA 02081, would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook please visit website below. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019
