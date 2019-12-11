Boston Globe Obituaries
WILLIAM WALTER O'BRIEN

WILLIAM WALTER O'BRIEN Obituary
O'BRIEN, William Walter Of Lexington, Dec. 8. Beloved son of Mary O'Brien of Lexington and the late Walter. Loving brother of Robert of Hampton, NH, Erin of Danvers, Richard & his wife Cheryl of Billerica, Stephen & his wife Anne of Nashua, NH. Bill is also survived by his daughter, Robyn Smyth of Danville, NH and his son, Sean O'Brien of Milford, NH; two grandchildren, Emma Rose O' Brien and Ryan Martin; 6 nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bill's name will be made to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 www.mspca.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.saintmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 12, 2019
