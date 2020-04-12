|
DOO, Willie Age 87, of Franklin, formerly of Watertown, passed away on April 9, 2020. Loving husband of Florence (Leung) Doo for 65 years. Devoted father to daughters Loretta Pena and husband Robert, Deborah Harrington and husband David, Roberta Langevin and husband Jerry and son Douglas Doo and wife Valerie. Cherished grandfather to Lindsey, Joli, Daniel, Megan, Tyler, Jade, Rachel, Kelsey, Robert, Wesley, Shannon and John and great-grandfather to Antonio, Asia, Amare, Trey, Myles and Luis. Beloved son of the late King Doo and Tow Shee and brother of Larry Doo and Helen Yee and the late Soo Doo, Burton Doo, Emma Wong, Alice Wong and Beatrice Wong. After graduating from Rindge Technical School in 1951, he worked for National Research before starting a business, Mill Lane Engineering, with his brother. Willie was an avid motorcycle rider and enjoyed being a member of the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. He was also an auxiliary policeman in Cambridge and Watertown. A devoted family man, Willie loved spending time with them at his vacation home in Maine. A private Service will take place at Forest Hills Cemetery. Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Willie's Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Willie's memory to the act.alz.org Arrangements made by the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 13, 2020