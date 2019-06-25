DAVIS, Willie J. "Flash" Passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 83. A resident of Newton since 1978, Davis was a native of Fort Valley, GA, graduated from Atlanta's Morehouse College in 1956 and the New England School of Law in 1963. Before beginning his formal legal career, he spent 4 years in the US Army. Davis served as Assistant Attorney General and Assistant US Attorney (Massachusetts) prior to his appointment as a US Magistrate in 1971. A successful private practice in criminal defense followed, as did stints teaching at the Massachusetts State Police Academy and the College of Law Enforcement at Northeastern University. He was on the MBTA's Board of Directors, Chair of the Board of Trustees of Morehouse College, and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Committee for Public Counsel Services. Fraternity memberships included Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the National Association of Guardsmen, and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Boule). He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, children, Kristen and Roland, and two grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, July 1st, at 1 pm at the First Baptist Church, 848 Beacon St., Newton, MA. To honor his memory, any donations may be made to the scholarship fund of the Greater Boston Morehouse Alumni Association gbmcaa For obit, directions or to share a memory of Willie, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton And Mackay 617-244-2034 Newton Corner Published in The Boston Globe from June 26 to June 30, 2019