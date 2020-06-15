|
|
BURBANK, Willis "Bill" P. Jr. Age 78, of Bluffton, SC, formerly of Boxford and Lynnfield, MA, died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bill was born June 4, 1942 in Lynn, MA to the late Willis P. Burbank and Virginia Hammond Burbank. Bill is survived by his loving wife Wendy Burbank, daughter Kimberly Burbank of Gilford, NH, daughter Marcy Callahan and her husband Robert of Gilford, NH, sister Beverly Cheek and her husband Anthony of West Newbury, MA, grandchildren Kaitlyn Callahan and Jason Callahan, both of Gilford, NH, and several nieces and nephews. Sauls Funeral Home of BLUFFTON is assisting the family with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Willis "Bill" P. Jr. BURBANK
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2020