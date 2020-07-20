|
BENJAMIN, Wilma Passed away at the age of 88 on July 11, 2020. Wilma lived several lives. The youngest of three daughters, she was a proud homemaker. The devoted wife of a doctor, she raised four children across the country, and met the challenges of being a military wife with pride and a smile. From cocktail parties to card games, she was a talented hostess, an innovative cook and a creative baker. An avid and adventurous traveler, Wilma and her husband George saw much of the world together. When grandchildren began to appear, she uprooted her life in Chicago to return home to Massachusetts. A graduate of Northern Illinois University, she was proud of her work with the national PTO, MIT, Harvard Dental School and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of America. She was proud of her many homes from Valley Forge, San Antonio, Boston, Fort Huachuca, San Rafael, Fort Devens, Littleton, Leominster, Aurora, Chicago, and Milton to Brookline. She was proud of her knitting. No one could make a quilt quite like Wilma. She loved to capture peoples' interests in a quilt or a pillow, be it heavy metal, the theater, baseball, the cello, mermaids or a comic book. She was most proud of her family. Wilma leaves behind four children and six grandchildren, with each of whom she shared a special bond. A daughter, sister, mother, wife, homemaker, administrator, world traveler, hostess and grandmother, she was a warm, kind matriarch who will be deeply missed by everyone she has left behind. Donations in her name may be made to the Breast Cancer Treatment Center at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Funeral Service private www.brezniakfd.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020