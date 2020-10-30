1/1
MORK, Wilma Marie "Willie" Of Wolfeboro, NH, formerly of Weston, MA, died on October 21st at Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee, NH at the age of 95. Born in 1925 in Cincinnati, OH to George and Wilhelmina Roser, Willie (as she was known) obtained a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Cincinnati. She began working as a first grade teacher, which she loved, and soon met her future husband Phil Mork. Since 1980, Willie had been a resident of Wolfeboro, NH. She soon became active in several community groups, including the Wolfeboro Garden Club, the Clearlakes Chorale, and especially The Village Players Community Theater, where she was recently honored for her decades of involvement with a special celebration and announcement that their auditorium would be named after her. Willie's cheerful demeanor, positive fun-loving spirit, and warm generous heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Willie is survived by son Corky Mork and daughter-in-law Diane Ducret Mork of Center Tuftonboro, NH, son Peter Mork of Roslindale, MA, daughter Alison Mork of Los Angeles, CA, daughter Cynthia Mork and son-in-law Greg Carpenter of Bedford, MA, grandchildren Henry Carpenter, Chris and Joyce Brady, Megan and Andy Gallagher, four great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village Players Endowment Fund. For information, go to Village-Players.com

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
