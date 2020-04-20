|
CHIPMAN, Wilmon B. "Chip" April 18. Age 87, of Shirley and Martha's Vineyard, formerly of Bridgewater, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Health Alliance-Leominster Hospital. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Barbara A. (Bennett) Chipman, two sons, John T. "Terry" Chipman and his wife Debra of Middleboro, Wilmon D. "Billy" Chipman and his wife Shannon Conry of Watertown, a daughter, Elizabeth C. Quinty and her husband James of Shirley, eight grandchildren, Amanda, Sean, and Brendan Chipman, Deran, Catherine, and Sierra Quinty, Oscar and Tallulah Chipman and a great-grandchild, Ava Chipman. He was a 1954 graduate of Harvard University, where he majored in Chemistry. He furthered his education by receiving a Master's Degree in Chemistry from Dartmouth University in 1956 and in 1958 a PhD from the University of Illinois. Dr. Chipman began his lifelong career in education at Northfield Mt. Hermon in Northfield. He moved on to teach chemistry at Colby College in Waterville, Maine, before, in 1964, settling in to Bridgewater State College, Bridgewater, Massachusetts, where he spent the next thirty three years as Professor of Organic Chemistry, retiring in 1997 as Professor Emeritus. Funeral Services will be held privately. The family asks, in lieu of donations or flowers, that you spend time with family and friends. And take them fishing. Funeral arrangements are pending. Anderson Funeral Homes
