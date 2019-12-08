|
MENASHI, Wilson Of Lexington, MA died on December 7, 2019. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, scientist/inventor, friend and octopus whisperer. He is survived by his wife Deborah, children Solomon and Dara, grandchildren Jake and Sophie and daughter-in-law Nancy Bernard. Wilson was born in Resht, Iran in 1934. He immigrated to England in 1950 and came to the United States in 1957 to attend graduate school at Columbia University in Chemical Engineering. He married Deborah in 1961 and had three children (Daniel 1966-1967). He led many different lives in his 85 years including founding Ceres Corporation and becoming the world's largest producer of cubic zirconia. For the last twenty-five he has been a volunteer at the New England Aquarium where he became known as the Octopus Whisper and has been featured in books and interviews all over the world. He touched many people with his kindness, unique perspective and ability to communicate with animals and people. He will be sorely missed by those who love him. Services will be held at Temple Or Atid, 97 Concord Rd., Wayland, MA on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 1 pm, immediately following we will adjourn to the Westview Cemetery, 201 Bedford St., Lexington, MA for the burial. Shiva will be held Tuesday following burial until 8 pm and Wednesday, December 11th from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Daniel Menashi Endowed Scholarship in care of: Daniel Menashi Scholarship, Brandies University, 415 South St. MS 126, Waltham, MA 02454. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Funeral Directors – www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 9, 2019