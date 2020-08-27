1/1
WINIFRED A. (BURKE) DOHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WINIFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOHERTY, Winifred A. "Winnie" (Burke) 81 years of age. Of Reading, formerly of Charlestown, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to Francis J. "Franny" Doherty (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Daniel F. Doherty & wife Laurie (Moore) Doherty, Donna M. Doherty & spouse Maureen Haley & Denise M. Warren. Loving Nana to Kelsey Ann Burke Johnson, Francis D. Warren & Casey S. Warren. Beloved sister of the late Mary Powers, Christine Lyons, Helen Hirl, William, James "Joe," Michael, Edward & John Burke. Also many loving nieces, nephews & a multitude of grandnieces & grandnephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Winnie's Funeral on Monday at 9 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 PM, in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings required inside church & Funeral Home). In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Winnie's name to House of Hope, 812 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01854. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved