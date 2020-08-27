DOHERTY, Winifred A. "Winnie" (Burke) 81 years of age. Of Reading, formerly of Charlestown, August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of 62 years to Francis J. "Franny" Doherty (Ret. BFD). Devoted mother of Daniel F. Doherty & wife Laurie (Moore) Doherty, Donna M. Doherty & spouse Maureen Haley & Denise M. Warren. Loving Nana to Kelsey Ann Burke Johnson, Francis D. Warren & Casey S. Warren. Beloved sister of the late Mary Powers, Christine Lyons, Helen Hirl, William, James "Joe," Michael, Edward & John Burke. Also many loving nieces, nephews & a multitude of grandnieces & grandnephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Winnie's Funeral on Monday at 9 AM, from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown, at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Sunday, 2-5 PM, in the Funeral Home. (Facial coverings required inside church & Funeral Home). In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in Winnie's name to House of Hope, 812 Merrimack St., Lowell, MA 01854. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com