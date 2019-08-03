|
MURRAY, Winifred B. (Kelly) Of Somerville, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Terrance E. Murray. Devoted mother of Michael Murray of Somerville, Margaret Bartlett of Southborough and Mary Henderson and her husband Richard of Dedham. Cherished grandmother of Brian Henderson and his wife Marisol of Easton, Richard Henderson of Jamaica Plain and Scott Bartlett of Southborough. Great-grandmother of Bryce, Brinley and Brady Henderson. Dear sister of the late Mary Olivari and Margaret Sullivan. Calling Hours will be held in the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE on Monday morning, August 5th from 8:30AM-10:30AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, Union Sq. at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winifred's memory can be made to the Somerville Public Library, 79 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Retired employee of Verizon and member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. For more information please visit www.dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019