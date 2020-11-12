CONNOR, Winifred (Saxby) Age 98, daughter of the late Francis and Emma Saxby originally from Manchester, England, passed away peacefully in her Ipswich home on November 9, 2020 following a short illness. Wyn was born in Manchester, England, in 1922. Her apprenticeship as a tailor was interrupted by WWII during which she was an air raid warden in her neighborhood. She later joined the Woman's Auxiliary Air Force. As a transport driver in the WAAF, she met her late husband, Joe, who was a pilot for the RCAF, prior to America's entry into the war, and later a Major in the USAF. They were married in England. She came to New York with her infant son, Michael in 1945 on a troop ship, while Joe stayed in England until the end of WWII. They settled in Texas for a short time, then Massachusetts and lived in Ipswich for the last fifty-two years. She and Joe enjoyed their family, traveling, dancing, and sailing. Wyn had a love of sewing and was an excellent seamstress. She was an avid reader on her Kindle. Wyn is survived by son, Michael Connor and a daughter-in-law Michelle Stowe-Connor of Australia; a daughter, Michele Champion and her husband John of Ipswich; seven grandchildren, Leigh Moyers and her husband Mike, Layne Connor, and Lori Macleod and her husband Andrew, and Julie, Mark, Jane, and Thomas Champion. She is also survived by her seven great-grandchildren, Connor Snow, Tyler and Ryan Moyers and Ian, Camden, Emma and Callum Macleod. A private interment with her beloved husband Joe will be held in the National Cemetery, Bourne at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Cornelia deLange Foundation, 30 Tower Lane, #400, Avon, CT 06001 or at cdls usa.org
