|
|
PAYNE, Winifred E. Of Dorchester, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Lloyd. Loving mother of Eileen Brathwaite, George Lloyd and Roderick Brathwaite and the late Roland Lloyd. Sister of Leah Solomon and Elfreda Payne. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in St. Lawrence Church, 774 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11'oclock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019