William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
774 Boylston Street
Chestnut Hi, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
774 Boylston Street
Chestnut Hill, MA
View Map
PAYNE, Winifred E. Of Dorchester, passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Lloyd. Loving mother of Eileen Brathwaite, George Lloyd and Roderick Brathwaite and the late Roland Lloyd. Sister of Leah Solomon and Elfreda Payne. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 1 brother. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 4. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, in St. Lawrence Church, 774 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11'oclock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. For guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019
