1/1
WINIFRED EMILY "WINNIE" (MANNING) CASEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WINIFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASEY, Winifred Emily "Winnie" (Manning) Of Medford, August 25. Beloved wife of the late William Casey. Devoted mother of Christine Cohen and her husband Howard, Elaine Boerger, Janet Casey and her husband Guido Tamburini, William Casey and his wife Lisa, and Matthew Casey and his wife Francesca Silvi Casey. Loving grandmother of Michael Boerger, Patrick, Jeffrey and Emily Cohen, Andrew Casey and his wife Jamie, Allison Casey, Wiktoria, Jadwiga and Zofia Tamburini, and Katherine Casey, Julia and Kevin Casey. Dear sister of the late Barbara Sforza. Loving aunt of James Dager, Joyce Mastromarino and Susan Sforza. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., MEDFORD, Monday, August 31st at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Winnie's name to a charity of one's choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes Medford - Woburn - Wilmington

View the online memorial for Winifred Emily "Winnie" (Manning) CASEY


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved