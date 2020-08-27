CASEY, Winifred Emily "Winnie" (Manning) Of Medford, August 25. Beloved wife of the late William Casey. Devoted mother of Christine Cohen and her husband Howard, Elaine Boerger, Janet Casey and her husband Guido Tamburini, William Casey and his wife Lisa, and Matthew Casey and his wife Francesca Silvi Casey. Loving grandmother of Michael Boerger, Patrick, Jeffrey and Emily Cohen, Andrew Casey and his wife Jamie, Allison Casey, Wiktoria, Jadwiga and Zofia Tamburini, and Katherine Casey, Julia and Kevin Casey. Dear sister of the late Barbara Sforza. Loving aunt of James Dager, Joyce Mastromarino and Susan Sforza. A Graveside Service will be conducted at Oak Grove Cemetery, 230 Playstead Rd., MEDFORD, Monday, August 31st at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Winnie's name to a charity of one's choice
