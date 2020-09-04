CALLAHAN, Winifred F. "Fran" (McMorrow) Of Needham and Grafton, NH, September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Callahan. Devoted mother of Wendy F. Gill of Attleboro; Francis A. Callahan and his wife Mary Ellen of Londonderry, NH; Diane Hillstrom and her husband Paul of Hanson; Daniel J. Callahan of San Francisco, CA; Patricia A. Callahan of West Chester, OH; Brian T. Callahan of Braintree. Loving sister of the late Ann Davenport and Francis E. McMorrow. Also survived by 9 grandchildren. Fran was a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary, CCD teacher at St. Bartholomew Church, Needham for 25 years and was a volunteer at the Pine Street Inn. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Tuesday, September 8, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10:30am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the funeral home on Monday, September 7, from 2-5pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Fran's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
