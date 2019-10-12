Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Resources
More Obituaries for WINIFRED FIORENTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINIFRED "WINNIE" (MANNING) FIORENTINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WINIFRED "WINNIE" (MANNING) FIORENTINO Obituary
FIORENTINO, Winifred "Winnie" (Manning) Of Dedham, October 12, 2019, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Fiorentino. Devoted mother of Ronnie Fiorentino of Natick, Lisa Williams and her husband Bobby of West Yarmouth, Mark Fiorentino and his girlfriend Karen of Dedham. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Jack, Tommy, and Jimmy Manning, Rita O'Conner and Mary McMahon. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Wednesday, October 16 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary Church, Dedham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 15, from 4-8pm. Interment in Newton Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WINIFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now