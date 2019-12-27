|
DUSSAULT, Winifred June (Rutherford) Of Weston, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, after a brief illness, age 94. Beloved mother of Donna Dussault of Rockport and Diane "Dede" Dussault of Watertown and the late Robert "Chip" Dussault. Devoted grandmother of Jackie Dussault of Watertown. Loving sister of Joan Rutherford of Bedford. Dear aunt of Lisa and Kevin Macchi of North Reading and Lesley Mazzotta of New York, NY. Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10:30-11:30AM, in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Prayer Service also in the Chapel at 11:30AM, followed by Burial and Graveside Prayers at the Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winifred's name may be made to: The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019