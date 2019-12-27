Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
365 Watertown Street
Newton, MA 02458
(617) 527-2224
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Newton Cemetery Chapel
791 Walnut Street,
Newton, MA
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Newton Cemetery Chapel
791 Walnut Street
Newton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WINIFRED DUSSAULT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINIFRED JUNE (RUTHERFORD) DUSSAULT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WINIFRED JUNE (RUTHERFORD) DUSSAULT Obituary
DUSSAULT, Winifred June (Rutherford) Of Weston, passed away peacefully Dec. 26, 2019, after a brief illness, age 94. Beloved mother of Donna Dussault of Rockport and Diane "Dede" Dussault of Watertown and the late Robert "Chip" Dussault. Devoted grandmother of Jackie Dussault of Watertown. Loving sister of Joan Rutherford of Bedford. Dear aunt of Lisa and Kevin Macchi of North Reading and Lesley Mazzotta of New York, NY. Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 10:30-11:30AM, in the Newton Cemetery Chapel, 791 Walnut Street, Newton. Prayer Service also in the Chapel at 11:30AM, followed by Burial and Graveside Prayers at the Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Winifred's name may be made to: The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Arr. by Magni FH, NEWTON.

View the online memorial for Winifred June (Rutherford) DUSSAULT
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WINIFRED's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -