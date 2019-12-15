|
BARRY, Winifred M. (Woods) A lifelong resident of Wilmington, December 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Barry, Sr. Devoted mother of Atty. Robert H. Barry and his wife Deborah of Chelmsford, John J. Barry and his wife Irene of Leominster, Richard M. Barry and his wife Kathleen of Wilmington and Kathleen M. Barry also of Wilmington. Loving grandmother of Robert H. Barry, III, Elizabeth Kinney, Andrew J. Barry, Christina Barry, Michael Barry, Thomas Barry, Richard Barry, Jr., and Patrick Barry. Loving great-grandmother of Julia, Sarah, Lily and Ava Kinney, Samuel, Benjamin, Tyler, Maya, Elias and Scarlet Barry. Sister of Edward Woods and his wife Sandra of Reading, the late Joseph, James "Leo," Robert, Richard, Mildred, Marjorie Woods, Catherine McHugh and William J. Woods. Sister-in-law of Mary Ann Baird, Brenda McCabe and the late John Barry. Funeral from the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Friday, December 20th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, 7 to 9 PM and Thursday, 4 to 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Winifred's memory to Medical Missionaries of Mary, c/o Mission Development Office, 4425 W 63rd St., Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60629-5565. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
