GAUTHIER, Winifred M. "Winnie" (Geysen) 86 years of age. Of Vero Beach, FL. formerly of Charlestown & Woodstock, NH. June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leslie J. "Les" Gauthier. Devoted mother of Robert Gauthier & wife Clare of Ipswich, NH., John Gauthier & wife Dianna of Claremont, NH., Lesley Maher & husband Joseph of Braintree, Frank Gauthier & wife Linda of Somersworth, NH., Nancy Oliver & husband Jeremy of Waco, TX. & the late Jeanne O'Connor & her surviving husband Thomas of Braintree. Loving Grammy to 10 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Frank & Winifred Geysen. Beloved sister of Frank Geysen of Scarsdale, NY., Thomas Geysen of Franklin & Nancy Powers of Northfield, VT. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Winnie's Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 22, at 10 AM. in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN. Burial to follow at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Winnie's name to VNA @ vnanwi.org. For obituary & online condolences,

Published in The Boston Globe from June 18 to June 19, 2019
