MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
Whitman, MA
WINIFRED M. RYAN

WINIFRED M. RYAN Obituary
RYAN, Winifred M. "Win" Age 88 of Whitman, passed away peacefully January 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anna G. (Coughlin) Ryan. Winifred was a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Boston, and Boston College. She was a retired teacher of 23 years from Brockton High School. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 30th in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 9 am. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Whitman. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN. To send a condolence, visit

www.mackinnonfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
