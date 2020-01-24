|
RYAN, Winifred M. "Win" Age 88 of Whitman, passed away peacefully January 22, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Anna G. (Coughlin) Ryan. Winifred was a graduate of Notre Dame High School of Boston, and Boston College. She was a retired teacher of 23 years from Brockton High School. Relatives and friends invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 30th in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 9 am. Burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Whitman. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., WHITMAN. To send a condolence, visit
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020