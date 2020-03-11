|
WHITTEMORE, Winifred S. (Oxford) Of Bradford, formerly of Wakefield and Woburn. March 9. Age 94. Wife of the late Kenneth R. Whittemore, Sr. Mother of Kenneth Whittemore, Jr. of Bradford, and Carolyn M. Boynton and her husband Jim of Georgetown. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and 10 nieces & nephews. Sister of Lewis Oxford and his wife Marjorie of Natick, the late Fred Oxford and his wife the late Alberta, and the late Cyril Oxford and his wife the late Phyllis Oxford. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Monday, March 16 from 10:00-11:30 am, followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11:30 am. Interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Winifred's family would like to acknowledge the loving and supportive care she received at Baker Katz Nursing Home, and from the staff of Continuum Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Baker Katz Activity Department, c/o M.J. Praiano, 194 Boardman St., Haverhill, MA 01830 www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020