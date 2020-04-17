|
BOLTON, Winston Franklin Formerly of Halifax, MA, died at the Life Care Center, West Bridgewater, on April 13, 2020. Mr. Bolton, age 91, was the son of John Winston Bolton and Marion Irene Tirrell Bolton of Duxbury, MA. Born in Brockton, Mr. Bolton spent his early years in North Abington and Duxbury. A graduate of Duxbury High, he joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948, serving in Japan under General MacArthur and was honorably discharged in 1952. A graduate of Northeastern University, he studied at Boston University with poet Robert Lowell, and at Bridgewater State University. He earned his living as a technical writer and editor, but his first love was poetry. His poems have appeared in a variety of distinguished literary journals and anthologies, including Poetry and college-level textbooks An Introduction to Literature, and Literature for Composition, (Addison Wesley Longman). He is the author of two published collections, What the Air Might Say (2013) and Among Ruins (2015). There were many other facets to his creativity: Bolton played and wrote music, was a gifted artist, cartoonist, and model plane hobbyist. He was predeceased by his longtime friend and partner, Faye George Hennebury, of Bridgewater, MA. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Guimond, of Portland, OR.
This summer, a joint Celebration of Winston and Faye's Lives will be planned for friends and family in Weymouth, MA. Donations may be made in his honor to Mass Poetry: [email protected] Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, WEST BRIDGEWATER.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020