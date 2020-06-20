|
CHIONG, Winston Rosales Age 77, of Dennis and Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, June 18th surrounded by his wife and four children. He was born in Cebu, Philippines on May 12, 1943 to the late Chan Chong and Cirila Rosales, and was raised in China and the Philippines. He was a true family man, lifelong educator who spoke nine languages, fishing legend in the Cape, Hong Kong-trained chef, black belt in Kung Fu, and a genuinely kind and funny person to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane (Ayers); his daughters Moira, Gillian (Nicholas Sahadi), and Kathleen; his son, Timothy; and he was the beloved Lolo of his three grandsons John Winston, Teddy and Luke Sahadi. Winston graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1964 and moved to Boston, where he earned a PhD in Economics from Boston College in 1973. He was an Economics professor of over 20 years (1979-2002) at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. He also was a Kumon Math and Reading owner in Newton and Belmont for nearly 30 years. He met his wife, Jane, in Boston and they raised their family in Newton together over the last 40 years. Aside from fishing, Winston had a passion for all Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. He loved John Wayne movies, Looney Tunes, and Cabot's Ice cream. He valued above all family and education, sending all four of his children to private universities. In Dennis, he developed his love for all things fishing. He was a regular at the Helen H, Yankee Fleet, and Lady K fishing boats. Winston was a 2011 Massachusetts Salt Water Fishing Derby Winner. He spent many years fishing with his son and teaching his grandsons the art of fishing. He is most well known for parading his catch along the water on the walk home through the neighborhood. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Mass for Winston will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11am at Our Lady of the Cape at 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster followed by a reception at Doane Beal & Ames from 12:30-3:30pm at 729 Route 134, South Dennis.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020