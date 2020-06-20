Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA 02660
(508) 385-7116
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Cape
468 Stony Brook Road
Brewster, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 25, 2020
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Doane Beal & Ames
729 Route 134
South Dennis, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WINSTON CHIONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WINSTON ROSALES CHIONG


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WINSTON ROSALES CHIONG Obituary
CHIONG, Winston Rosales Age 77, of Dennis and Newton, Massachusetts, passed away on Thursday, June 18th surrounded by his wife and four children. He was born in Cebu, Philippines on May 12, 1943 to the late Chan Chong and Cirila Rosales, and was raised in China and the Philippines. He was a true family man, lifelong educator who spoke nine languages, fishing legend in the Cape, Hong Kong-trained chef, black belt in Kung Fu, and a genuinely kind and funny person to everyone he met. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Jane (Ayers); his daughters Moira, Gillian (Nicholas Sahadi), and Kathleen; his son, Timothy; and he was the beloved Lolo of his three grandsons John Winston, Teddy and Luke Sahadi. Winston graduated from Ateneo de Manila University in 1964 and moved to Boston, where he earned a PhD in Economics from Boston College in 1973. He was an Economics professor of over 20 years (1979-2002) at the University of Massachusetts, Boston. He also was a Kumon Math and Reading owner in Newton and Belmont for nearly 30 years. He met his wife, Jane, in Boston and they raised their family in Newton together over the last 40 years. Aside from fishing, Winston had a passion for all Boston sports teams, especially the New England Patriots. He loved John Wayne movies, Looney Tunes, and Cabot's Ice cream. He valued above all family and education, sending all four of his children to private universities. In Dennis, he developed his love for all things fishing. He was a regular at the Helen H, Yankee Fleet, and Lady K fishing boats. Winston was a 2011 Massachusetts Salt Water Fishing Derby Winner. He spent many years fishing with his son and teaching his grandsons the art of fishing. He is most well known for parading his catch along the water on the walk home through the neighborhood. Visiting Hours: A Memorial Mass for Winston will be held on Thursday, June 25th at 11am at Our Lady of the Cape at 468 Stony Brook Road, Brewster followed by a reception at Doane Beal & Ames from 12:30-3:30pm at 729 Route 134, South Dennis.

View the online memorial for Winston Rosales CHIONG
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WINSTON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -