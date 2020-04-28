Boston Globe Obituaries
|
WLADYSLAW PLEWINSKI


1936 - 2020
WLADYSLAW PLEWINSKI Obituary
PLEWINSKI, Wladyslaw Of Malden, April 26th. Husband of Sophie (Misiag). Beloved father of Grazyna Plewinski, Waclaw Kusmierz, Wanda Lycak and her husband Sylwester and Jacqueline Plewa. Also lovingly survived by his granddaughter Natalia Llorca as well as many nieces and nephews. Born in Poland, he was a longtime educator in his native country, and founded and directed the Polish language school in Lynn for 15 years. He was awarded a medal by the Department of Education in Poland for his service to Polonia in the USA. A longtime member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church in South Boston, serving as an usher and CCD teacher. He leaves behind extended family and friends in the USA and Poland. Due to restrictions in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, Services and interment are private.

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
