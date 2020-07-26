|
|
CROSS, Woodrow Died peacefully on July 26, 2020, at the age of 103, near his hometown of Bangor, Maine. He was born in December 1916 on a small farm in Bradford, Maine.
Woodrow served in the United States Army in the Pacific theater in WWII. Throughout his life, he remained proud of his country and his military service. He enjoyed marching in the Memorial Day Parade in Bangor for many years, including 2017 when he was 100 years old.
Woodrow had a true love for his work. Cross Insurance, the company he began in 1954, today is the largest independent insurance agency in New England and one of the largest in the nation. He enjoyed going to work every day with his sons Royce and the late Brent Cross and grandsons Jonathan and Woodrow, II. The family business has now grown to 1,000 employees in over 40 locations across eight states.
Woodrow was the recipient of several awards and special recognitions, including an honorary Doctorate of Business Administration from Husson University, Junior Achievement Maine Business Hall of Fame, the Key to the City of Bangor, and the prestigious Norbert X. Dowd Award from the Bangor Chamber of Commerce.
As his business grew, he remained anchored by his family and his faith. At the time of his death, he was the oldest member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brewer, where he was a member since 1954. He was the loving husband of Janette Bean Cross, his wife of 48 years before her passing in 1992. He was also predeceased by his son Brent Cross of Bangor, father Melvin Cross and mother Mabel Speed Cross, brother Leon Cross and sister Lula Cross Zinni.
Woodrow Cross's survivors include daughters Connie Cross Guelich (David) of Roanoke, Virginia, Judith Cross Olson (Greg) of Lexington, Massachusetts, and sons Dennis Cross (Carol) of Orono, Royce Cross (Louise) of Brewer, and daughter-in-law Lori Cross of Bangor. His son Brent predeceased him in 2015. Woodrow was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A private Graveside Service will be held for the family. The family suggests that donations in Woodrow's memory may be sent to: The Building Fund of Calvary Baptist Church, 61 State Street, Brewer, ME 04412, or to The Brent Cross Scholarship Fund, c/o Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, ME 04401. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 27, 2020