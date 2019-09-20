|
MAI, Xing Ling Former Cultural Revolution Comrade - Fulfills her American Destiny Born in China in 1951, and raised during the Cultural Revolution in an abusive home, Xing Ling Mai was a known fighter and survivor. When she reached marriageable age, she recruited a matchmaker who secured her a handsome fisherman two villages away to escape her previously mentioned situation. With Guang Chang He, they created two children, and their home became a safe haven to friends and family escaping harm, in need of comfort or a hot meal. With an appetite for adventure, her family immigrated to the United States and settled in Boston, MA, where she worked in various jobs, including as a supermarket clerk, seamstress and finally as a dim sum chef. While her life had sparkles of vibrancy, along the way there were many bitter moments. She was a survivor of three brain tumors, which left her blind and partially immobile, and endured the loss of her beloved son, age 32. Still, she fought to enjoy the hand that was given; getting up at dawn leading Tai Chi sessions, volunteering her time community building, such as championing affordable healthcare & housing and enrolling eligible voters to participate. She always shared any extras she had (i.e., clothes, food, money, shelter) to neighbors, family and friends. She accepted the bitter sweetness of the grateful and ungrateful and continued on with her generosity. It was the third brain surgery, which she valiantly fought to conquer, that resulted in her slow decline. In the end, she was part of the unremarkable common people that George Eliot refers to in her book Middlemarch. In Middlemarch, a study in provincial life, "The growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life, and rest in unvisited tombs." To this, Mai's life was unremarkable, but as a collective her life was an extraordinary act of defiance, humanity and compassion. She is survived by her loving daughter and her loyal husband. Her final resting place is at the historic Forest Hill Cemetery, next to her son, overlooking a tranquil water fountain with the glorious New England foliage as her backdrop. A donation to challenge and empower yourself to live the most extraordinary common life is accepted in her memory. Visiting Hours: Visitors are welcome to Celebrate her Life at Wing Fook Funeral Home, 13 Gerald Street, ROXBURY, MA on September 25, from 9 to 11 am.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019