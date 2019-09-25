|
CINAR, Yasar "Sarkis" Of Weston, September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet (Furrier) Cinar. Devoted father of Maryem Smith and her husband Nick, Joseph Cinar and Christopher Cinar. Loving grandfather of Logan Smith. Brother of Kaya and his wife Peggy, Krikor and his wife Suna, Gulten Cimen and her husband Erim, Harry Cinar and his wife Mayda, Arakel Cinar and the late Kapriel Cinar and his wife Anu. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment services are private.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019